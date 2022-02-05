2022 SEASON PREVIEW: Arizona softball set to begin its new era

Arizona softball has been the symbol of excellence in softball over the past 35 years. The Wildcats have recorded the second-most national titles with eight and have reached the postseason 34 times during that stretch with legendary coach Mike Candrea at the helm.

Now, a new chapter of Arizona softball is starting with Candrea retiring last year and Wildcats' legend Caitlin Lowe becoming the next head coach. The excitement and anticipation of the 2022 season is at an all-time high.

"If I'm being honest, I haven't thought about that very much. I think I put all of my time and effort into focusing on what this team needs and the personality of this group as a whole, and what they're going to feel like on opening day," said Lowe on her thoughts of coaching her first game come opening day. "So, for me, it's making sure they're in a good place. And they have what they need to succeed, and they feel ultimately prepared for that moment. My thoughts and feelings have taken a backseat because I think as long as we're prepared as a group, the rest of it will take care of itself."

The Wildcats will start the season ranked ninth in the first edition of the USA Softball poll. Arizona's opening game will be Feb. 10 against Southern Utah before playing in the inaugural Candrea Classic.

"Well, I think it was appropriate. I think it's going to be a long-standing tradition here that we pay respect," said Lowe. "He's going to be a big part of this program moving forward, too. So, it was a no-brainer for us that we opened the weekend honoring him and just very excited to put his name on that tournament for this year, but really going forward every year."

On top of having an invitational named after him, Candrea was given another honor recently during a men's basketball game against in-state rival ASU on Jan. 29 when the athletic department announced the naming of the field at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium as "Candrea Field."