Arizona (0-1) looks to rebound after losing 2-1 to Iowa State (2-0) to open its 2023 season. The Wildcats will play their home opener at Murphey Field against GCU. As part of the two game schedule this week, UA will then travel to Flagstaff to face-off against NAU on Sunday.

Overview (GCU)

Head Coach: Chris Cissell (26th season/306-141-39 at GCU) Season record: 1-1 (Last game 4-0 win against Wright State) Points per game: 6.24 (28th) Scoring offense: 2.10 (33rd-T) Save PCT: .742 (220th-T) Shutout percentage: .400 (109th-T) Last two matchups: Both Arizona and GCU have one win apiece (1-1)

Overview (NAU)

Head Coach: Kylie Louw (5th season/24-25-6 at NAU) Season record: 1-0-1 (Last game 0-0 tie against New Mexico) Points per game: 4.15 (120th) Scoring offense: 1.60 (93rd-T) Save PCT: .845 (26th) Shutout percentage: .500 (38th-T) Last seven matchups: Arizona leads 5-0-2

Inside the Matchups

GCU - Last week Arizona gave Iowa State six shots on goal and received 11 fouls. UA goalie Hope Hisey came up clutch with four saves in total but it wasn’t enough to slow down the Cyclones. The Wildcats will have another test defensively facing GCU on Thursday at 7 p.m. (MST) for their first home game of the season. Grand Canyon ais tied 28th in the nation for points per game while Arizona is ranked 109th, allowing two goals on average per match. UA will be also looking for revenge against the Lopes after falling short last season 1-0 with a game-winning goal by Gianna Gourley. In the previous matchup, GCU also outshot the Wildcats with 10 shots to six.