Arizona looks to build a win streak after defeating NAU 2-1 for its first win of the 2023 season. The Wildcats will head to Tempe to play Kent State on Thursday and Boise State on Sunday at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium.

Overview (Kent State)

Head Coach: Rob Marinaro (23rd season/202-166-53 at Kent State) Record: 2-1-1 (Last game 2-0 win against Cleveland State) Points per game: 3.50 (T-180th) Scoring offense: 1.25 (T-176th) Save PCT: .864 (58th) Shutout percentage: .250 (T-164th) Last matchup: Arizona won 3-0

Overview (Boise State)

Head Coach: Jim Thomas (11th season/104-64-33 at Boise State) Record: 1-1-1 (Last game 4-1 loss against BYU) Points per game: 4.67 (T-123th) Scoring offense: 1.67 (T-120th) Save PCT: .696 (266th) Shutout percentage: 0 (249th) Last matchup: Arizona won 2-0

Inside the matchups

Kent State - Last week, the Wildcats started hot with Nicole Dallin scoring the first goal. Dallin has now scored the opening goal in each of the three games. UA was also more efficient when it came to shot selection, as 75% of its shots were on goal. The Wildcats will have a test offensively facing Kent State at 4 p.m. (MST) on Thursday. Kent State is 58th in the nation in save percentage and is tied for 87th in goals against average, leaving UA with little room for error. Compared to the Golden Flashes defensively, the Wildcats rank 227th in the nation for points per game. The Cats are seeking to not only extend their overall record win streak to two but also to do so against KSU.