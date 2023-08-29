PREVIEW: Arizona soccer set to take on Kent State and Boise State in Tempe
Arizona looks to build a win streak after defeating NAU 2-1 for its first win of the 2023 season. The Wildcats will head to Tempe to play Kent State on Thursday and Boise State on Sunday at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium.
Overview (Kent State)
Head Coach: Rob Marinaro (23rd season/202-166-53 at Kent State)
Record: 2-1-1 (Last game 2-0 win against Cleveland State)
Points per game: 3.50 (T-180th)
Scoring offense: 1.25 (T-176th)
Save PCT: .864 (58th)
Shutout percentage: .250 (T-164th)
Last matchup: Arizona won 3-0
Overview (Boise State)
Head Coach: Jim Thomas (11th season/104-64-33 at Boise State)
Record: 1-1-1 (Last game 4-1 loss against BYU)
Points per game: 4.67 (T-123th)
Scoring offense: 1.67 (T-120th)
Save PCT: .696 (266th)
Shutout percentage: 0 (249th)
Last matchup: Arizona won 2-0
Inside the matchups
Kent State - Last week, the Wildcats started hot with Nicole Dallin scoring the first goal. Dallin has now scored the opening goal in each of the three games. UA was also more efficient when it came to shot selection, as 75% of its shots were on goal. The Wildcats will have a test offensively facing Kent State at 4 p.m. (MST) on Thursday.
Kent State is 58th in the nation in save percentage and is tied for 87th in goals against average, leaving UA with little room for error. Compared to the Golden Flashes defensively, the Wildcats rank 227th in the nation for points per game. The Cats are seeking to not only extend their overall record win streak to two but also to do so against KSU.
Boise State - Following Kent State, UA will face off against Boise State at Sun Devil Soccer Stadium on Sunday. Despite being ranked 227th in points per game, The Wildcats matches up nicely offensively.
The Broncos rank 279th in goals against, allowing 2.3 goals per game on average, and have yet to record a shutout this season. The last time the Wildcats and Boise State met was in 2018. In the match, Arizona dominated winning 2-0 and tallied up 17 shots in total.
UA completely shut down the Broncos only allowing them five shots in total and only three were on goal. If the Wildcats win, it will be Becca Moros' first win against Boise State and the program's second in history.
