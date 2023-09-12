Arizona (3-1-3) looks to build after defeating Utah State (2-5-1) 1-0 for their first home win and tying with Texas Tech (6-0-2) 1-1. The Wildcats will travel to Spokane, Wash. to play Gonzaga (6-1-1) on Saturday at Luger Field.

Gonzaga - Last week, the Wildcats got their first home win of the season on Sunday, defeating Utah State 1-0 in Mulcahy Stadium with Nicole Dallin scoring the game-winner and scoring her sixth goal in the 2023 season. Hope Hisey has now 307 career saves which is the second-most in program history.

The Bulldogs are fourth in the nation in points per game and scoring offense, leaving UA with little room for error. Compared to Gonzaga offensively, the Wildcats rank 232nd in the nation for saves per game. Arizona is seeking to rebound after last year’s 1-0 loss.