GAME INFO

Who: Arizona (2-1) at Cal (2-1) When: 2:30 p.m. MST Where: California Memorial Stadium | Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Network All-time series: Arizona leads 19-14-2 (last meeting: 10-3 Arizona win; Nov. 6, 2021)

Arizona is looking to repeat history and while keeping its winning streak alive this Saturday when it visits Berkeley this weekend to face Cal on Saturday afternoon at California Memorial Stadium. Jedd Fisch has had Cal's number so far throughout his time as a head coach, winning two out of his four matchups against the Bears – last season's 10-3 victory at UA and a 30-27 victory while the interim head coach at UCLA in 2017. Arizona's last win in Berkeley saw the Wildcats edge out the Bears in a 45-44 victory that same year.

This week Fisch gave his thoughts on his team this year compared to last season and along with offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll, he does not believe that the past or the team snapping its record losing streak against Cal should be discussed or thought about going into Saturday as the teams have changed quite a bit since last fall. “We don’t talk about it at all, we don’t reference it, the team is completely different,” Fisch noted. “We’re a different team, they’re a different team. It’s not about one game you win or one game you lose, it’s about how this football team can get better every single day.”

Arizona will now face a new look offensively, playing against Cal’s 3-4 scheme that will show more zone coverage after playing NDSU’s more traditional man coverage 4-3. Fisch knows what he expects to see out of Cal’s defense under head coach Justin Wilcox, who is 0-3 all-time against Arizona. “Defensively they are very sound, they’ve done it for a long time together,” Fisch noted. “Coach Wilcox is a defensive-minded coach. … They’re a fundamentally sound defense that is very tough, they give you enough man coverage to make you aware and they give you plenty of zone coverages that you have to recognize that they’re gonna look for the quarterback and look to see which zone windows they can close fast.”

The Wildcats will also begin to loosen up the reins for true freshman running back Jonah Coleman, who is poised to see more action against the Bears this Saturday after his performance in the Cats win last week. Coleman, who began spring practice as the fourth running back on the depth chart has worked his way up, earning the trust of his coaches and teammates. Coleman saw work in a crucial moment for Arizona’s offense and responded with a 13-yard run in the red zone, plus a 2-yard rushing touchdown to put the Cats up 24-21. “Jonah has practiced very hard all throughout spring,” Fisch said. “He started getting better every week, and started playing more and more in games. We had him get 12-15 carried the first week and then this past week started giving him the ball in the fourth quarter. He gave us a great opportunity because of how fresh he was.”

The early part of the season has brought many close Pac-12 games from start to finish. Fisch, who has been through a Pac-12 season at two different schools, mentioned the competitiveness this year and how he sees his team fairing in the mix as his group begins conference play. “As I look at where we are in the Pac-12, I am pretty proud to be in this conference and watch the way our guys, and the team is competing against conferences outside of ours as well as this weekend will be a huge weekend of all Pac 12 games,” Fisch added.

Depth on the defensive side of the ball has been a struggle for Johnny Nansen’s defense, having a lack of experience that could potentially hurt the team late in games. Fisch believes that the younger players will progress each week and will be able to fill spots in game situations when the time comes against Cal's offense. “The younger guys are growing, maturing and getting better,” Fisch noted. “There are more opportunities for them to get in the game as the weeks go on, we don’t want to play the same four guys every snap so we need to find a way to substitute those guys a little more.”