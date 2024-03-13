Conference regular-season champions Arizona will fly out to Las Vegas Wednesday for the annual Pac-12 Tournament, where the Wildcats will start their journey in hopes of 3-peating for the first time since they did so through 1988-90. UA has dominated the Pac-12 Tournament over the years, winning nine tournaments since the event began in 1987, which is the most amongst conference teams.

Most recently, UA is coming off winning back-to-back tournament titles, having not lost a tournament game since 2019. Under Tommy Lloyd, the Wildcats are 6-0 in conference tournament games and are 8-1 at T-Mobile Arena, a stadium in which Arizona fans refer to as "McKale North."