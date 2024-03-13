PREVIEW: Arizona basketball (Pac-12 Tournament)
Conference regular-season champions Arizona will fly out to Las Vegas Wednesday for the annual Pac-12 Tournament, where the Wildcats will start their journey in hopes of 3-peating for the first time since they did so through 1988-90. UA has dominated the Pac-12 Tournament over the years, winning nine tournaments since the event began in 1987, which is the most amongst conference teams.
Most recently, UA is coming off winning back-to-back tournament titles, having not lost a tournament game since 2019. Under Tommy Lloyd, the Wildcats are 6-0 in conference tournament games and are 8-1 at T-Mobile Arena, a stadium in which Arizona fans refer to as "McKale North."
Although it's only his third conference tournament with Arizona, coach Lloyd is no stranger to conference tournaments having coached in two decades of them at Gonzaga. He said that throughout his time in these tournaments, he learned that you never take them for granted.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news