Advertisement
News More News
premium-icon
ago basketball Edit

PREVIEW: Arizona basketball (Pac-12 Tournament)

Oumar Ballo averaged 13.1 points and 10 rebounds making the first Arizona player to average a double-double since Deandre Ayton.
Oumar Ballo averaged 13.1 points and 10 rebounds making the first Arizona player to average a double-double since Deandre Ayton. (Darryl Webb | Associated Press)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Conference regular-season champions Arizona will fly out to Las Vegas Wednesday for the annual Pac-12 Tournament, where the Wildcats will start their journey in hopes of 3-peating for the first time since they did so through 1988-90. UA has dominated the Pac-12 Tournament over the years, winning nine tournaments since the event began in 1987, which is the most amongst conference teams.

Most recently, UA is coming off winning back-to-back tournament titles, having not lost a tournament game since 2019. Under Tommy Lloyd, the Wildcats are 6-0 in conference tournament games and are 8-1 at T-Mobile Arena, a stadium in which Arizona fans refer to as "McKale North."

Although it's only his third conference tournament with Arizona, coach Lloyd is no stranger to conference tournaments having coached in two decades of them at Gonzaga. He said that throughout his time in these tournaments, he learned that you never take them for granted.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement