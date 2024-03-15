PREVIEW: (1) Arizona vs. (4) Oregon (Pac-12 Tournament Semifinal)
LAS VEGAS --- After enacting revenge against USC who it lost to Saturday night, top-seeded Arizona will quickly shift its focus to its next test, which it found out Thursday afternoon to be Oregon after the Ducks took down UCLA 68-66.
The Wildcats have swept the Ducks in the regular season which an average margin of victory of 15.5 points, with its most recent matchup, dropping triple digits on them in a 20-point routing victory.
Arizona is 2-1 against the Oregon all-time in the Las Vegas with the most recent matchup being UA edging out the Ducks 83-80 in overtime in 2017.
Here is a preview for the Wildcats' next matchup: the Oregon Ducks.
GAME INFO
Who: No. 1 seed Arizona (25-7, 16-5 Pac-12; last game: 70-49 win over No. 9 seed USC) vs. No. 4 seed Oregon (21-11, 12-8)
When: 5 p.m. (MST)
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: Pac-12 Networks
All-time series: Arizona leads 55-36 (last game: UA won 103-83 on Mar. 2, 2024 in Tucson)
SNAPSHOT
Head coach: Dana Altman
Conference standing: 4th (Pac-12)
2022-23 finish: 21-15 (12-8 Pac-12)
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Scoring offense: Arizona (3rd/89.5 PPG) | Oregon (110/75.8 PPG)
Scoring defense: Arizona (221st/73.2 PPG) | Oregon (198th/72.6 PPG)
Rebounding margin: Arizona (3rd/11) | Oregon (193rd/0.4)
Assists per game: Arizona (1st/19) | Oregon (128th/13.5)
Turnovers per game: Arizona (177th/11.9) | Oregon (65th/10.5)
