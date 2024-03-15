LAS VEGAS --- After enacting revenge against USC who it lost to Saturday night, top-seeded Arizona will quickly shift its focus to its next test, which it found out Thursday afternoon to be Oregon after the Ducks took down UCLA 68-66.

The Wildcats have swept the Ducks in the regular season which an average margin of victory of 15.5 points, with its most recent matchup, dropping triple digits on them in a 20-point routing victory.

Arizona is 2-1 against the Oregon all-time in the Las Vegas with the most recent matchup being UA edging out the Ducks 83-80 in overtime in 2017.

Here is a preview for the Wildcats' next matchup: the Oregon Ducks.