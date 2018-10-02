A 24-20 loss for Arizona is now in the rearview mirror as the Wildcats (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference) take on Cal this weekend as the the Golden Bears (3-1, 0-1) look for their first win against the Wildcats since 2009. Arizona has won four straight games against the Pac-12 North foe and last year's meeting meeting came down to a batted down pass from Colin Schooler in overtime. Still, as Monday's weekly press conference with head coach Kevin Sumlin played out it was the game against the Trojans that had the attention. Here's a look at some of the notable topics to come out of Sumlin's time with the media this week.

UA taking things a day at a time with Tate

Sumlin used the word frustrated to describe quarterback Khalil Tate's demeanor after the game Saturday night. The junior was brief with a lot of his comments after the loss and while it was Tate's best game running the ball all season long there were still moments when he appeared to have a limp as he continues to work through an injured ankle. The injury has been severe enough that the other quarterbacks on the roster have been taking a substantial amount of reps during practice and that Tate has been limited in practice as of late. There have been ongoing discussions since the injury happened between the training staff, Tate and the coaches but so far it has not gone to the point of needing to replace Tate. That has been part of the discussion, but for Sumlin right now it is about trying to make sure the junior signal caller feels OK to take the field each day and each game. "That decision is not made on Sunday or Monday," Sumlin said about the potential of resting Tate for a game to allow him to heal completely. "Those decisions are made with consultation from our medical people and him. There are a lot of things involved in that decision, but ultimately I have to make that."

Sumlin thinks Schooler is one of the best players in the Pac-12

Colin Schooler is Arizona's leader in may statistical categories on the defensive side of the ball and as his sophomore season plays out it has become clear he is the Wildcats' most productive player this year. Right now the sophomore middle linebacker is tied for the most tackles for loss among FBS players and is near the top of the list in tackles per game with an average of 11.4 through five games. He has asked to coaches to let him play on special teams and he took responsibility for UA's loss to USC last weekend even though he had a team-high 13 tackles plus a forced fumble and fumble recovery against the Trojans. So is there anything more the California native could be doing right now to help his team earn wins? "I don't know man, he's a heck of a player," Sumlin said Monday. "We'd like to see some other guys make more tackles than he does to be honest with you. This guy is covering kicks and he wants to play everything. He is as good a football player as there is in this league."

Kevin Sumlin met with the media Monday as his Wildcats get ready for Cal this weekend Matt Moreno/GOAZCATS.com

Kicking situation being evaluated

Nobody has to remind Sumlin that Arizona has continued to have issues in the kicking game this season. Sophomore place kicker Lucas Havrisik has missed more field goals than he has made this year and he has also missed two extra points. The USC game, whether right or wrong, proved a point that UA needs to figure out something at the position as the Wildcats had a field goal blocked plus had a late missed extra point and lost the game by four. The issues have become magnified as of late and while Sumlin declined to say if a move at the place kicker position will be coming this week sources have informed us that indeed a switch to senior Josh Pollack will take place when the Wildcats face Cal this Saturday. Pollack was used late in Saturday's loss for an onside kick attempt, but he has yet to be given an opportunity to kick a field goal this season. Monday, Sumlin kept any decision close to the vest but did say every part of the unit is being evaluated. "We're looking at everything, whether that's schematically and personnel wise with the kicking game," he said.

Johnson's move making an impact at other spots

Kylan Wilborn had his best game of the season Saturday against USC and while it was a better performance from the sophomore "stud" linebacker it was also a performance that could be attributed, in part, to a move the Wildcats made this week to get their biggest defensive lineman out on the edge as a defensive end. PJ Johnson has shined since making his return to the field after an early injury this season and while he had been used inside at defensive tackle the staff decided to move him to the outside to give everyone some more room to work against the Trojans. It helped the redshirt junior collect four tackles, a sack and have a fumble recovery while other players such as Wilborn were able to have productive days as well. Wilborn had a couple tackles plus a sack and a forced fumble in the game. It has all been part of UA's coaches trying to get its most important playmakers on the field together. "Moving PJ to end you're creating some other things for him, too," Sumlin said of how the move from Johnson helped Wilborn. "... You're getting a big guy who is 330-340 getting some double teams because he's getting push, and he's made a difference the last two weeks playing.People are paying attention to that and now the edges become a little bit different."

UA offensive line dealing with Friekh's injury