Press conference notes: Sumlin, Wildcats almost ready for opener
It could have happened any other time, but instead the fire alarms inside Lowell-Stevens Football Facility decided the right time to go off was during Kevin Sumlin's fist regular season press confe...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news