Kevin Sumlin was able to talk about a win for the first time during one of his weekly press conferences, but Monday's chat with the media came with a bit of a caveat as the Arizona head coach again leaned on the Wildcats' need to continue to improve despite a 31-point victory over Southern Utah over the weekend. The Wildcats (1-2) open up conference play this week, and while Oregon State will present its challenges for UA Sumlin wants his team to remain focused on what it needs to do better to move back to .500 on the season. Here were some of the notable topics to come out of Monday's press conference.

Wildcats "working on us" heading into Pac-12 play

Oregon State heads into Saturday's game coming off a loss but with a hot running game led by freshman Jermar Jefferson. Arizona will get focused on that as the week continues, but as the Wildcats work through their issues still present on both sides of the ball it is less about the opponent this week and more about the team working to improve what it has to on its end. UA's game with FCS opponent Southern Utah was close at halftime and there were times when it felt like it shouldn't have been. Sumlin wants his team to continue working on what it needs to this week to even out some of those deficiencies as conference play begins. “The message has been the same as when we started and that is we gotta get better every week," Sumlin said Monday. "For us, our approach has been we are working on us trying to develop depth and trying to develop continuity regardless of the opponent. You've got a combination of two things, you're into conference play but you're also on the road again. "So we're working on a lot of things."

Third-down defense in full focus this week

If there is one thing to point to defensively that has hurt Arizona this season it is something that has become familiar to UA fans throughout the last several seasons. The Wildcats simply have trouble stopping teams on third down and it has become a problem now three games into the season. SUU converted 10 of its 22 tries on third down and that number looks worse when you factor in fourth-down plays as the Thunderbirds for 5 for 6 on those tries. Being on the field too long has taken its toll on the Wildcats with the time of possession being quite lopsided this year and the last game is just one example of that. SUU held the ball for 15 minutes more than the Wildcats Saturday night and with the defense struggling to stay healthy already it is not setting up well for the long haul. Much like he has his mind focused on creating more explosive plays, which UA's offense did against SUU, the UA head coach has zeroed in on the team's third-down defense this week. " You go back and look at even the first game, there were some critical third downs that BYU made that kept drives alive and were really the difference in the game," Sumlin said. "So, we're looking at that plan and we've talked about it. What that looks like is different for different teams. The bottom line is we haven’t hit our goals on third-down conversion rate on defense against our opponents. "That’s kept them on the field and allowed them to score points. ... That’s something that we’re working hard to shore up.”

Sumlin happy with Tate's performance Saturday

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate continues his transition to being more of a presence in the pocket, and he had his first truly successful day of the season with five touchdown passes in the win over SUU on Saturday. Sumlin said Tate's ankle was still bothering him from when he tweaked it the previous week against Houston, but even with the lack of running from the junior signal caller the offense moved like the coaching staff wants to see it move. The explosive plays Sumlin wanted to see were there as several receivers had catches of more than 50 yards. It led to Tate's most productive day as a passer during his time at UA with 349 yards through the air to go with the five scores. Where Sumlin was most happy with his quarterback was in the limited amount of mistakes Tate had against the Thunderbirds. "He was pretty accurate in the passing game," he said. "I thought there were a lot less risky throws forced into things. I think he moved the team and got out of the pocket. He had a couple runs. He got a little bit loose on the fumble and got a little bit worried about that ankle right then when we ran him. "Again, he came back and managed the game. I thought he did a pretty good job of taking his shots when he needed to, moving around the pocket when he needed to. Just like everybody, man, we're all a work in progress. We just need to continue to get better."

Arizona wants a rotation at linebacker

Rather than simply relying on its starters at linebacker, like it did a year ago, Sumlin and the staff are hoping to create some depth at the three positions by playing more guys there. It was the plan Saturday night and it went how the coaches hoped it would. Colin Schooler, Tony Fields II and Kylan Wilborn didn't have to play the entire game and the in-game reps for players like Anthony Pandy, Lee Anderson III and Jalen Harris all went up against SUU. The Wildcats have already played a ton of plays defensively this season, so finding some relief for the group where it can get it is certainly one of the goals for the Wildcats. "They've been getting a lot of reps," Sumlin said. "I think what you saw Saturday was a rotation to get both he (Fields) and Schooler off the field a little bit more and to get Pandy and Lee Anderson in there because it's a long season. He (Fields) and Schooler have been solid. They've made a lot of tackles and they've gotten us lined up. "We really emphasized rotation last week and you saw Pandy, he got the first sack right? So, he's done some things on special teams that have been really, really solid and if he can continue to play the way he did ... then we can rotate those guys. If we can do that I think they'll play even faster and even better when they're out there."

Tilford not performing well enough in practice to play

So, Arizona played several running backs Saturday against SUU and a couple of the ones we thought we wouldn't see much from this year had touchdowns. Yet, still nowhere to be found is former four-star recruit Nathan Tilford. The sophomore has yet to even suit up for the team this season meaning he wasn't on the sidelines for Saturday's game, so even if the staff wanted to play him in that game it couldn't have. Tilford, who has become a fan favorite of sorts, is that far back in the rotation with no signs of getting on the field anytime soon from the sounds of things. But, why? Sumlin answered that part Monday. "He's just not where those guys are right now," Sumlin said about why Tilford has not yet been used this season. "So, that's where he is." A follow-up question garnered a more detailed response from the UA head coach, which you can hear below.

Kevin Sumlin was asked about Nathan Tilford and why the Arizona RB hasn’t seen the field this year. He gave an answer for those of you still wondering why the former four-star recruit has been MIA up to this point pic.twitter.com/RaSLD7j0Gj — Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) September 18, 2018