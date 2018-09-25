Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin met with the media for his weekly press conference Monday, and there was certainly plenty to talk about as the Wildcats (2-2, 1-0 Pac-12 Conference) head into an important week coming off their second straight victory. The intensity is starting to pick up as the team heads into what could end up as the toughest part of the schedule. Here were some of the big topics to be addressed with the UA head coach Monday.

Sumlin believes he's found his team's motivation

It started a couple weeks ago when Sumlin began talking about his team concerning itself more with itself and less with its opponent. Then last week the theme of the week with the players was every man doing his job. It has taken Sumlin some time to figure out which buttons to push with the team he inherited from Rich Rodriguez, but he believes he has finally started to crack the code. Getting his team to first and foremost worry about what it does on a daily basis and having that mindset heading into Saturday has simplified things for the players. Sumlin didn't get into what types of changes he has made to make that happen, but it is clear that mindset has helped his team as it pulled itself out of an early 0-2 hole. It's the same mentality he wants his team to have even with the talent USC will bring to Tucson this weekend. "We've done better with the approach with not so much the opponent but about us," Sumlin said. "Looking to see individually getting better, position groups getting better and worrying more about us than the opponent. ... I think our team has responded the last couple weeks to that approach and I like it."

Taylor takes home Pac-12 Player of the Week

It was announced Monday that redshirt sophomore JJ Taylor earned the Pac-12 Player of the Week award on offense after his big performance against Oregon State. Taylor ran the ball 27 times and finished with a career-high 284 rushing yards plus two touchdowns. It was the first game the third-year back was able to break open this season as it marked the team's first 100-yard rushing performance of 2018. The offensive coaching staff has brought a balanced attack with the running backs this season with carries evenly distributed, for the most part, throughout the year. That changed Saturday with Taylor earning 14 more carries than the man behind him. Riding the hot hand was part of it, but for Sumlin giving Taylor that many carries simply came within the flow of the game and the game plan. "We want to rotate our running backs as we talked about early in the year, but like anything else he had a pretty hot hand going," Sumlin said. "I think the rotation was still pretty good for him, because he was able to rip off some long runs. Quite honestly, because of the tempo and not changing personnel that was a factor going into the game to keep the same personnel on the field to limit substitutions by the defense. "So, in those situations you're gonna have back-to-back runs or back-to-back plays because of the tempo and keeping the same personnel on the field."

Daniels, USC concerning to Sumlin

As much as Sumlin would prefer his team keep its focus on itself this week, Arizona has no choice but to take a look over at what's coming its way this weekend. USC has not been the type of team many of those around college football thought it would be, but there is still plenty of talent throughout the roster and the UA head coach is not overlooking that. One player who has Sumlin particularly worried going into the work week is the Trojans' freshman quarterback JT Daniels. The California native has certainly run into some early hurdles already, but he performed well in the second half of USC's win over Washington State last weekend and Sumlin is fully aware of the type of team that will be on the other sideline Saturday night. "USC is a very, very talented team," Sumlin said. "They've had their struggles but they still have a lot of talent across the board. Got a young quarterback but he's talented and a really veteran offensive line in front of him. ... All quarterbacks are different. Some guys handle things a little bit differently. Obviously last week, JT was a guy in the second half that really came alive and got them back in the game. "So, that's concerning for us that he's coming on in the last half of the last game in a pressure situation."

Sumlin raves about Schooler

At this point it's starting to be about sitting back and enjoying what Colin Schooler brings to the table each week. His passion for the game is evident when he is on the field, and he is becoming the next star linebacker for the Wildcats. So far there has been no sophomore slump for the middle linebacker as he has backed up his strong freshman season with even better stats this year. He is already up to 44 tackles which is nearly half of what he collected all of last season in 13 games. He is up to 10 tackles for loss after having 13.5 in all of 2017. If he continues to play at this pace there will certainly be some records threatened by the end of the year, but it is more than just his production that Sumlin likes about Schooler. "He's a tenacious player," Sumlin said. "He's faster than you think he is. He's faster than a lot of people think he is. ... He is a great communicator on the sideline, a great communicator with his teammates and he loves to play the game. Football is in his blood, obviously, and his kind of energy and his kid of play is contagious."

Odds and ends

There were a few more things that stood out about Monday's press conference, and while Sumlin kept many of his answers short he decided to not talk about Jace Whittaker or his injury this week. The senior cornerback has only played briefly in one game this season and there are a couple issues he is dealing with right now. It remains unclear when he will be able to make his full return to the field. "I'm not going to comment on any injury information," he said. Now that Arizona is four games into the season there is always the concern about players leaving a program after not seeing playing time up to this point in the year. The new redshirt rule that allows players to play in four games at any point in the year, not just the first four games, and still preserve their year of eligibility is making things feel different this year. However, not much has actually changed there. Still, the topic of players transferring right now is something that has come up nationally and Sumlin was asked about it Monday. "I don't know why, I mean it's the middle of the season," Sumlin said. "That's nothing that's been different than anywhere I've been. I don't think that would even be a factor in transferring." The word this week has been that Arizona will have more of an open competition once again for the place kicking duties after Lucas Havrisik missed a couple field goals in the game against Oregon State. He's missed others already this year and for Sumlin it is about a mindset that has to be right, but it something that is being talked about this week. "There's no excuses," the UA head coach said about missing field goals. "Everybody's got a job to do and that's certainly an area we need to get better. That's something we're working with him. He's done an excellent job with kickoffs, which is this is first year starting as a place kicker. His kickoffs aren't translating. "I've said this before, but you go to the driving range you can hit it a mile but that fairway gets tight and you go to hole one and it's a different swing. That's a mindset, so that's something we're talking about right now."

Press conference recap: Kevin Sumlin (9.24.18)