Arizona (0-2) will close nonconference play with a home game against Southern Utah (0-2) this Saturday night at 8 p.m. MST and the good news for one of the teams is someone will get a win. It has been a near disastrous start for the Wildcats in Kevin Sumlin's debut season as head coach. Arizona has struggled to score points and on the other side it has had a hard time stopping teams from having bursts of scoring putting the entire team in a difficult spot. Add into that slow starts in each of the last two games and it has become a recipe for something that isn't going to work for the long haul this year. However, Sumlin and his team have not panicked up to this point. He spoke with the media Monday during his weekly press conference about the things that will change heading into this Saturday's game and his feelings as UA sits at 0-2 for the first time since 1981.

O-line changes coming

One change that will be made this week is movement within Arizona's offensive line that has been anticipated for quite some time. Layth Friekh had to sit out the first two games of the season as part of the stipulations for his return to Arizona for a fifth season. Sumlin indicated many times throughout camp that veteran left tackle not being on the field would impact how Arizona's offense looked. Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert used a true freshman, Donovan Laie, at left tackle in the first two games but Sumlin said Monday that Friekh will move back into that spot as he returns to the lineup. Laie will remain with the starting group but he will move over to right tackle while current right tackle Cody Creason will move over to the left side next to Friekh at left guard. Sumlin didn't specify what that means for Tshiyombu Lukusa, who started at left guard for the Wildcats in the first two games, but the UA head coach feels the moves will benefit the team and help add some depth to a group that needs it. "Donovan is a true freshman who has been playing left tackle which is the hardest position to play as a true freshman against really good players," Sumlin said. "Moving him to right might take a little pressure off of him. Getting Layth back in there and sliding some guys around and adding some depth. "We had four of our offensive linemen play 100 snaps Saturday and that's a lot. We just don't have any depth there and that takes a toll. Getting Layth back will help us be able to move some people around and maybe create some rotation inside with guards and be able to do that. Those guys couldn't come off the field, and they didn't always do the right thing but they battled."

Efficiency still the biggest concern for Sumlin

It was the thing Sumlin talked about after Arizona's loss to BYU in the season opener and it was again what he wants to talk about this week after yet another slow start offensively for the Wildcats against Houston. The number of plays UA is running is not turning into the kind of point production it needs to for Sumlin and so far it has meant two pretty one-sided losses for the 'Cats. If there's one thing that he wants to see changed swiftly heading into the final game before the start of Pac-12 play it is that part of his team. "We talked a little bit after the game about 8-12 play drives and what comes out of that? Points," Sumlin said Monday. "We've gotta generate more explosive plays, and that's the conversation we've had the last 48 hours – explosives. We've gotta get bigger chunks of yardage at certain times, and we were unsuccessful the first week with the ball going down the field a bunch but scored more points. "We certainly have to be able to do that and that speaks to scheme and what we can do. Those explosive plays are a combination of things and that's something we're working on right now."

Tate's ankle and Arizona's changing game plan

There were two stories about what played out with Khalil Tate's ankle Saturday. For Sumlin the injury, which Tate was keeping the staff informed about throughout the game, changed the game plan and meant less running than the staff had anticipated because of it. When Tate was asked about the injury and how much it hampered him he indicated not much changed from what he wanted to do throughout the game because of the tweaked ankle. Sumlin was sticking by his story Monday and for now he remains unsure if Tate will be 100 percent by the time Saturday arrives. "That happened early in the game and the game plan kind of changed on the fly as we talked about Saturday," Sumlin said. "... The mobility of Khalil, his strength, was kind of cut short early in the game. What we want to do and what we try to do is play to our players' strength as we get to learn this team. "... Game plans change in the middle of a game, which happened last Saturday. ... The immediate focus is the ability to communicate, which he did a great job of Saturday. We were talking between series ... and that communication is something that is not easy. He did a pretty good job of communicating to me and Noel (Mazzone) about where he was during that football game and where the could help the team or hurt the team by being out there." So the real question is how much will the tweaked ankle impact Tate by the time Saturday arrive? It didn't faze him as much in the second half of Saturday's game, but with time for the ankle to sit Sumlin remains unsure of just how close to full strength his quarterback will be. "It's a long time till Saturday," he said. "He was in this morning, so we'll see what happens."

Sumlin banking on returning players to help bring success

The UA head coach mentioned how much the return of one offensive lineman will mean to the rest of that group, but the anticipated returns of starting cornerback Jace Whittaker and safety Scottie Young Jr. are two other additions Sumlin believes will help improve a defense that has struggled out of the gate and now has a couple key injuries to overcome as well. Sumlin indicated Monday that he would know more soon about the status of injured starting safety Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles and defensive lineman Dereck Boles, but any help the team can get right now should help elevate things on that side of the ball. Whittaker has not played this season because of an injury and although Young was past his one-game suspension stemming from an arrest last season he has also been dinged up and didn't play against Houston. Both players suited up and warmed up with the team Saturday. "We'll see where he is health wise," Sumlin said of Whittaker. "We'll see where Scottie Young is. Two players who have been very, very successful and with experience. If they're ready to go they can help. Layth is back this week and he's healthy, but those other two have been hampered by some other things. "We'll see where they are this week."

Smith could have played himself into more time

While fans continue to want to see Nathan Tilford get an opportunity to play this season the Wildcats have played other backs over him. One who came as a bit of a surprise Saturday was a Houston-area native playing in his first game that just so happened to be close to home. Darrius Smith finished the game with 51 yards and Arizona's best rushing average with 4.6 yards per carry against Houston. He also scored the only rushing touchdown among the running back group showing he could be more of an asset than originally thought. "I just know him as Bam," Sumlin joked when asked about Smith using his given first name. "He was back home ... he's a good player. You could tell that he's got good change of direction. He ran hard for a young guy, but I hope he runs like that here instead of just being in Houston where he's from. "He's got a bright future."

