To his credit Monday Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin didn't shy away from answering questions about what went wrong for his team Saturday night against BYU in a 28-23 loss to open his first season in Tucson. There were plenty of opinions about what needed to get fixed after that loss and Sumlin took the criticisms head on in his weekly press conference to open up the second week of the season. The Wildcats have plenty to get fixed this week before visiting Houston for a Saturday morning game against the Cougars. Here are some things Sumlin discussed with the media as his team prepares to go through its second full work week of the season.

Back to the drawing board

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate threw the ball 34 times which was only one attempt shy of the most in his career for a single game. That's all fine and good, but when he only has eight rushing attempts it is going to raise some eyebrows. Tate ran the ball an average of 12 times last season and once he took over as the full-time starting quarterback it was what he did with his feet that put him in the discussion as one of the most electrifying players in college football. There was a lack of electricity from Arizona's offense in Saturday's loss to BYU and Sumlin was not ducking responsibility for how things played out in the game. "There's a lot of things we can do better as coaches," he said. "We're not gonna make excuses about anything. We're gonna continue to get better and put our players in better position to be successful. ... We ran 42 plays in the first half and only had 10 points to show for it, so the efficiency of those plays and the efficiency of the offense needs to get better. Conversely, we ran 11 plays in the third quarter to their 22. "So, everything works hand in hand." When it comes to Tate, specifically, Sumlin would like to see some things look different as the season rolls along. "I think our efficiency needs to be better," he said. "What we have to do is play to our team's strengths more so, offensively. I would say, too, it's not just Khalil. ... For Shun Brown to have one touch, that's not OK either. It's not so much about plays, but players and putting them in the right position for us to be successful and we've gotta do a better job of that."

UA willing to work through growing pains with inexperienced O-line

Offensive line coach Joe Gilbert might have the toughest job of the entire UA staff. He didn't have a full group to work with from the outset and then injuries started to happen and now he is dangerously low on numbers up front. Because of that Arizona was forced to play four players in the starting group who had never started a game with a couple who had never played in a college football game. Despite all that Sumlin was pleased with parts of what he saw Saturday night from the group even with a couple of the miscues and mishaps throughout the game. "You have four first-time starters, and I really didn't even think about that going into the the game because that's who we have right now," he said. "When you have four first-time guys in there there were some good things and there were some bad things. ... I think the positive is how they handled the fourth quarter. "... For a first football game to have zero turnovers and only four penalties I thought that's midseason. ... I thought the operation piece was very good and now the execution piece is something we still have to get better at." Early in the game there were instances when offensive linemen ran into each other and just didn't appear to be where they needed to be. For Sumlin it is about getting situations like that worked out and corrected in practice. "That's why we practice," he said. "... I can't call Herm (Edwards) or Chip (Kelly) and trade guys. Those are our guys. That's college football. It's not like we're gonna get somebody else at this point and we've gotta coach them. Also, we've got to do the things as coaches to give our guys the best chance to be successful."

Wildcats should get more help this week

Sumlin stressed Monday that his team needs to get deeper and the staff has to have more confidence in players to put them on the field in the upcoming games. The Wildcats didn't play a lot of players especially on the defensive side of the ball until it became a necessity. Starting spur safety Tristan Cooper was injured during the game forcing the Wildcats to go to a true freshman Dayven Coleman for a time before moving redshirt freshman Xavier Bell into that spot to finish out the game. Coleman had some issues defending some plays, particularly in the flat, and with Cooper still on the mend the staff will have some things to figure out at the spot this week. One player who could end up sliding into the spur position is former starting free safety Scottie Young Jr. who was serving a one-game suspension stemming from an arrest last season. Young was one of UA's top defensive players last year before he went down with an injury. Isaiah Hayes performed well as UA's starting free safety Saturday night in his return to the field from an injury that kept him out for all of the 2017 season making a move for Young more logical. Sumlin alluded to Young making that move to help the defense at the spur position. Meanwhile, starting cornerback Jace Whittaker missed Saturday's game because of an injury but he will "probably" be back for this week's game according to Sumlin. "That's the depth that we need not just the leadership," Sumlin said about Whittaker not being on the field. "He's a really, really fine football player, but it's also the depth that he brings to the position and the ability to rotate some people and his experience. ... He also have a situation at spur that because of the suspension of players that brought us to a depth issue last weekend. "So, if we can get those two guys back this week that will certainly help us defensively."

Keep the sidelines clear

Any coaching change is going to bring any number of new things and new wrinkles to how things are run every day and every game. One noticeable change for Saturday's opener was that Arizona did not have as many people on its sideline as it did under Rich Rodriguez. Players who are either redshirting or were not healthy enough to play were nowhere to be seen. Rather than having those players on the sideline the group was in the stands watching the game from a different vantage point. It was certainly different and something Sumlin says he has done at his other stops. "There's a lot going on on the sideline," he said. "We've got 110 players and we've got a travel squad and a dress squad. When you travel with 70 guys on the road nobody asks about that when you travel, right? Just for efficiency's sake to be able to communicate. "Forty more guys on the sideline is a lot of guys. There's not a lot of room down there. So our ability to communicate with the guys."

Sumlin happy to return to Houston

Arizona will have some insight into what to expect when it visits Houston this week not only because the two teams played last year, but also because the team's new head coach knows the place well. Sumlin was, of course, the head coach at Houston from 2008-11 before taking the job at Texas A&M. Sumlin has plenty of connections to Houston and it is a place he returns to often, but he has yet to coach a game against his former team. That will change this weekend and it's something the UA head coach is looking forward to. "There are a lot of things that are memorable," he said. "A lot of great people in the city, a lot of friends still there. ... There are a lot of great things that happened with players, with administrators, with people in the city that are very memorable. ... So, it'll be great to get back."

