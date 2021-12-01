Press conference: Adia Barnes and Cate Reese talk Paradise Jam

After winning three games in the Paradise Jam tournament, No. 7 Arizona (7-0) is heading into a strange week with its game against UC Riverside (2-2) was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Highlanders program, leaving the Wildcats eight day before their next game.

"I was initially looking to the teams that were affected. I turned to those teams and said, hey, do you want to play? But they couldn't. And for me, it's not worth changing dates. I couldn't get a game within four or five days, and it's not worth changing dates and playing like a back-to-back or affecting our schedule. "So there's two things, get better practice and focus on some things, which is fine. And then the other thing is emphasizing to our team that this can happen; it's happening all over the country teams are shutting down, so we have to be smart. For me, it just gave us some time to focus on some other things for the week. So I think it's a blessing in disguise for us," said coach Adia Barnes on the canceled game.

After a game-winning shot against Vanderbilt to open up the Paradise Jam trip for Arizona, guard Shaina Pellington followed her game-winner with a 14-point performance against DePaul. "I think she needed a game like that. She made a great play at the basket; I don't know how she made that shot, but she did and we won the game. So I think Shaina needs confidence and assurance. I think it's tough when you're on a team and you lose an all-American she's got to fill in these big shoes. I think there's probably indirect pressure that she puts on herself. I don't put it on her because I want her to be the best version of herself. I don't compare her to Aari (McDonald) or anything, but I think as a player, that's in your subconscious. We're a good team, and we have so many weapons and Shaina is leading us. So she's really important for what she does, what her work ethic is, her mentality. And her playing more confident makes us better," said Barnes on the progress of Pellington.

Arizona has 12 days in between games; it is the largest break for the team during the regular season since the last season when the team missed four-straight games due to COVID-19 issues and regulations. ""I think during that time, it's kind of hard to stay motivated, especially since we have about two weeks before we play again. I think it's just being able to look at ourselves and know that we're taking this time to get better, but also kind of rest our bodies. I mean playing three games in a row. It can definitely be a little hard on our bodies. So it's nice to be able to have this time, but also we have to use it wisely. We have to get better in some places. And I think this is a great time to use it. I think that we just have to keep motivating ourselves and each other to be able to get ready for the games coming up," said forward Cate Reese on the length in between games.

Arizona will be back play on Dec. 9, against North Dakota State (2-4) at 6:30 p.m. (MST), you can live stream the game or listen to it on 1400 AM radio.