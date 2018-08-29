CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Mark Pszonak contributed to this report… With the college football season nearly upon us, it’s time for another installment of the Farrell 50, the top 50 college football players in the country. However, as usual here at Rivals.com, we take a quick look at how each ranked out of high school and if they are exceeding or simply living up to expectations. Today continue with Nos. 6-10, which includes two high-profile quarterbacks. MORE FARRELL 50: Nos. 11-15 | Nos. 16-20 | 21 - 25 | 26-30 | 31-35 | 36-40 | 41 - 45 | 46-50

The skinny: Brown took official visits to Alabama and Cal in late January, but he decided to stay in-state and committed to Ole Miss over Mississippi State on National Signing Day. After showing a great deal of potential during his true freshman season, Brown burst onto the scene last fall with 75 receptions for 1,252 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017. You can be sure that opposing defenses will be working overtime to try to slow him down, so it will be interesting to see how he adjusts to the attention. Farrell’s take: Brown was a big and thick receiver with great physical skills coming out of high school. He was our No. 9 wide receiver and No. 53 player overall in our 2016 Rivals100 and there were some internal arguments that he should have been ranked higher. At Under Armour week, he was one of our top performers all week, showing excellent hands and a great ability to make big catches in traffic. He may be the most complete receiver in the country when you consider his size and power, and is my clear No. 1 at wide receiver for April's draft. He’s also the most talented receiver in the country.

The skinny: Stidham initially committed to Texas Tech, but after reopening his process he committed to Baylor over Oregon after his senior season. However, after scandal hit Baylor, Stidham transferred to Waco (Texas) McLennan C.C. before eventually signing with Auburn. During his first season with the Tigers in 2017, Stidham did not disappoint with 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns. With Auburn losing lead back Kerryon Johnson to the NFL, expect more responsibility to be placed on Stidham’s shoulders this fall. Farrell’s take: We liked Stidham out of high school quite a bit, especially his mobility along with his pocket presence. His efficiency his senior year was off the charts and he’s always been good at taking care of the football. He was a Rivals100 prospect but never pushed that hard for a fifth star because he was always a bit inconsistent with his decision-making, mechanics and feel for the game during in-person evaluations. Were we putting too much emphasis on camps and not enough on game action? Perhaps, as he’s really developed this past season and bigger things are expected this fall.

The skinny: On National Signing Day, Gary picked Michigan over Clemson, Alabama and Auburn. The Wolverines were considered the front runner for several months prior to his decision. Plenty of excitement followed the No. 1 ranked recruit in the nation to Ann Arbor, and after a very promising true freshman season he began to show his true potential in 2017 with 58 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks. This is the season he is expected to become one of the country’s elite defensive players. Farrell’s take: Gary is arguably the most athletic player in the country for his size and pushed to our No. 1 overall spot based on his ability to play end or tackle with ease and dominate at both. He has No. 1 overall pick potential; he’s that freaky. I remember his improvement in high school from a kid who was very upright and raw to a terror by his senior year. With a breakout season, he could surpass everyone on this list.

The skinny: Despite growing up a Florida fan, it was Clemson that picked up a commitment from Lawrence over the Gators, Alabama, Ohio State, NC State and North Carolina. A part of one of the top defensive lines in the country in each of his two seasons in Death Valley, Lawrence has still totaled 95 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble during this time. Farrell’s take: The unsung hero of the Clemson defensive line? That could be the case with Lawrence, who takes up so many blockers. He was a massive high school prospect, tall and big, who had exceptional pass-rushing moves and worked off contact extremely well for a taller interior lineman. He had light feet, always had a counter for whatever an offensive lineman threw at him and was well-coached in the nuances of the position. He finished as our No. 2 overall player behind Gary in 2016, but was No. 1 at one point. The NFL scouts are drooling.