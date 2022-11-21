It is a busy time for college athletics, and it is an important week all around for Arizona. The Wildcats will close out the football season this week with a matchup against rival Arizona State while the men's basketball team will head to Hawaii to take part in the Maui Invitational.

Before we begin to direct our focus at GOAZCATS.com to the game against ASU, our staff decided to discuss the Wildcats' loss to Washington State on Saturday. There was plenty of emotion heading into the matchup with the Cougars over on Arizona's side with quarterback Jayden de Laura having left Pullman for Tucson over the offseason.

Things didn't go as planned as the redshirt sophomore threw four interceptions against his former team in an 11-point loss for the Wildcats.

On the basketball side, Tommy Lloyd's team is preparing for its first true tests of the season as it begins a three-games-in-three-days stretch starting with Cincinnati on Monday night. There is a strong field in Maui this season meaning the Wildcats should be challenged for the first time after starting the season 3-0 up to this point.

UA will be receiving a boost with Texas transfer guard Courtney Ramey set to make his debut with the Wildcats after sitting out the first three games per an NCAA eligibility decision.

Senior editor Matt Moreno and staff writer Troy Hutchison discuss all of that in the latest episode of our GOAZCATS.com Today podcast. You can listen to the full episode by hitting the play button above.