PODCAST: Recapping Arizona's win over UCLA

Arizona secured its 18th win of the season Thursday night as it was able to avenge a loss to UCLA last week in Los Angeles with a 10-point victory over the Bruins on Thursday. The top-10 matchup started out in a similar fashion as last week's game at Pauley Pavilion, only this time UA was able put together a better shooting performance combined with strong defense to secure the win.

Wildcats point guard Kerr Kriisa and guard Dalen Terry both performed much better in the latest meeting with the Bruins helping UA earn the home victory.

