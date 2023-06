Arizona had a whirlwind May as the rosters for both basketball and football continue to take shape for the fall. The UA men's basketball team added some important pieces as head coach Tommy Lloyd reloads his roster for the upcoming season while Jedd Fisch has continued to put the finishing touches on his team heading into summer workouts.

In the latest episode of our podcast, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to discuss all the roster movement for both teams throughout the last month.