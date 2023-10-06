Arizona nearly pulled off an upset of No. 7 Washington last week despite missing numerous starters on offense. The Wildcats were able to keep pace with the Huskies behind backup quarterback Noah Fifita, who could again get the start this week when UA heads to Los Angeles to face No. 9 USC.

The Trojans remain undefeated at 5-0 but are coming off a close win over Colorado last week in Boulder. Arizona has only logged eight wins against its longtime Pac-12 foe with the last victory for the Wildcats coming over a decade ago in 2012.

However, UA and USC have played each other close in several of the matchups since then including last year's 45-37 game in Tucson. So, despite Arizona being a 21 1/2-point underdog heading into Saturday's game, you cannot call it an automatic victory for Lincoln Riley's squad.