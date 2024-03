Arizona is back in the Sweet 16 and will head into its next matchup as the favorite against sixth-seeded Clemson. The Wildcats knocked off Long Beach State and seventh-seeded Dayton last week in Salt Lake City.

Now, it will be onto Los Angeles where Tommy Lloyd's team will look to exorcise some demons in the Southland. The last two NCAA Tournament trips to Crypto.com Arena have ended with losses — against Wisconsin in 2015 and Ohio State in 2013.

As we look ahead to Thursday's contest between the Wildcats and Tigers, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to discuss the matchup and what awaits Arizona this week in LA.