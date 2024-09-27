PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5GNlNSUDU0VlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PODCAST: Previewing Arizona's road trip to face No. 10 Utah

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita throws a pass in the Wildcats' game against Kansas State on Sept. 13.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita throws a pass in the Wildcats' game against Kansas State on Sept. 13. (Charlie Riedel | Associated Press)
Staff
GOAZCATS.com
PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTkyNDk0Njk3OCZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Arizona had some extra time to regroup and recalibrate after a lopsided loss to Kansas State in Week 3, and now the Wildcats head back out on the road following their bye week to square off with No. 10 Utah in the first game of Big 12 play for Brent Brennan's squad.

The Utes have some uncertainty at the quarterback position with Cameron Rising dealing with a hand injury in recent weeks. Freshman Isaac Wilson has stepped in to keep the Utes' unbeaten streaking moving, but the Wildcats will look to put an end to it this week in Salt Lake City.

To do that, UA will have to put together a better performance than in its 31-7 loss to K-State, and it will begin on the offensive side of the all as the Wildcats continue to search for answers after a pair of sluggish performances.

Our podcast returns this week with a look back at what went wrong in the loss to Kansas State and a look ahead to Saturday's contest at Rice-Eccles Stadium with UA hoping to pull off an upset in SLC.

GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno is joined by Troy Hutchison to break down the matchup and catch you up on the latest with the Cats following the bye week.

