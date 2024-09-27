PODCAST: Previewing Arizona's road trip to face No. 10 Utah
Arizona had some extra time to regroup and recalibrate after a lopsided loss to Kansas State in Week 3, and now the Wildcats head back out on the road following their bye week to square off with No. 10 Utah in the first game of Big 12 play for Brent Brennan's squad.
The Utes have some uncertainty at the quarterback position with Cameron Rising dealing with a hand injury in recent weeks. Freshman Isaac Wilson has stepped in to keep the Utes' unbeaten streaking moving, but the Wildcats will look to put an end to it this week in Salt Lake City.
To do that, UA will have to put together a better performance than in its 31-7 loss to K-State, and it will begin on the offensive side of the all as the Wildcats continue to search for answers after a pair of sluggish performances.
Our podcast returns this week with a look back at what went wrong in the loss to Kansas State and a look ahead to Saturday's contest at Rice-Eccles Stadium with UA hoping to pull off an upset in SLC.
GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno is joined by Troy Hutchison to break down the matchup and catch you up on the latest with the Cats following the bye week.
