Arizona is back in action this Saturday when the Wildcats (1-0) travel to SEC Country to take on Mississippi State (1-0) in a return game for last season's meeting in Tucson won by the Bulldogs, 39-17. MSU featured a different look in its Week 1 matchup rushing for close to 300 yards against Southeastern Louisiana. Meanwhile, UA was able to secure a victory over Northern Arizona in the opening week of the season avenging a 2021 loss to the Lumberjacks.

Now the two teams will square off in an important nonconference matchup in Starkville this weekend. To get you ready for that matchup, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is again joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to look back at last week's win over NAU plus look ahead to what needs to go right for the Wildcats to earn a victory over the Bulldogs this Saturday. Hit the play button below to listen to this week's episode of the GOAZCATS.com Today football preview show.