Arizona opens up Year 3 under head coach Jedd Fisch with a revenge game from one of its worst losses in recent memory. Northern Arizona knocked off the Wildcats back in 2021, and a new-look UA squad will get its opportunity to avenge that defeat in Fisch's first season.

To get you ready for Saturday night's matchup in Tucson, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to preview the game and look ahead to the rest of the season as the Wildcats look to get back to a bowl game and build on a 5-7 campaign in 2022.

