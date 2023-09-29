Arizona has some injury questions at key positions this week, but whether or not those players take the field the Wildcats will have to square off with their toughest opponent to date. No. 7 Washington is headed to Tucson this weekend for a meeting with UA, and the Wildcats are looking for their first victory against the Huskies in nearly a decade.

Prior to the current six-game losing streak to UW, Arizona had one its previous four home games against the Huskies. So, Jedd Fisch's team is looking to tap back into that success against Washington when the two teams meet Saturday night at 7 p.m. MST.