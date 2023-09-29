PODCAST: Previewing Arizona's matchup with No. 7 Washington
Arizona has some injury questions at key positions this week, but whether or not those players take the field the Wildcats will have to square off with their toughest opponent to date. No. 7 Washington is headed to Tucson this weekend for a meeting with UA, and the Wildcats are looking for their first victory against the Huskies in nearly a decade.
Prior to the current six-game losing streak to UW, Arizona had one its previous four home games against the Huskies. So, Jedd Fisch's team is looking to tap back into that success against Washington when the two teams meet Saturday night at 7 p.m. MST.
UW brings the top-rated passing offense to the desert behind Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr. presenting the toughest challenge for Arizona's improved defense.
To prepare you for the Saturday night matchup at Arizona Stadium, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to look ahead to the game including what needs to go well for the Wildcats to earn a win plus assess the quarterback position and offer up game predictions.
Hit the play button below to hear the entire episode.
