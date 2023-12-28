Content Loading

No. 14 Arizona is back in action Thursday to finish out the 2023 season with a matchup against No. 12 Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. The Wildcats are looking to complete just their fourth 10-win season in program history and end head coach Jedd Fisch's third year with a seven-game winning streak. To do that, Arizona will have to take down a stout Sooners squad that currently sits at 10-2 in its final season as part of the Big 12, the Wildcats' new conference. Oklahoma will be making the move to the SEC this summer.

