PODCAST: Previewing Arizona's Alamo Bowl matchup with Oklahoma
No. 14 Arizona is back in action Thursday to finish out the 2023 season with a matchup against No. 12 Oklahoma in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. The Wildcats are looking to complete just their fourth 10-win season in program history and end head coach Jedd Fisch's third year with a seven-game winning streak.
To do that, Arizona will have to take down a stout Sooners squad that currently sits at 10-2 in its final season as part of the Big 12, the Wildcats' new conference.
Oklahoma will be making the move to the SEC this summer.
Arizona has most of its key players ready to take part in the first bowl game for the squad since 2017 while Oklahoma will be without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who transferred to Oregon after the end of the regular season.
In his place will be freshman Jackson Arnold making his first career start. That should be plenty of motivation for the UA defense, which has played a big role in the team's turnaround this year.
Arizona and Oklahoma have only met twice before and the series is split after the Wildcats earned a 3-point victory back in 1989 in the last meeting.
To get you ready for the matchup at the Alamodome, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to discuss the game, look back at the season and look ahead to the future as UA wraps up 2023 with its final game.
> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition
> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel
> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)
> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)
> LIKE us on Facebook
> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)