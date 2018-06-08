PODCAST: Late spring update
It's been a fun couple weeks and things are starting to heat up for Arizona. June is an interesting month dominated by recruiting and camps. We have been out on the road checking in on both basketball and football prospects, so it's the perfect time for another podcast.
In this week's podcast GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno breaks down the Wildcats' big commitment from Rivals100 quarterback Grant Gunnell and chats with the UA pledge about his new school. On the basketball side, we have a few interviews with Arizona targets and take a look at the perception of Sean Miller's program that we've been feeling in our conversations with recruits in the upcoming classes.
Have a listen at the newest episode of the GOAZCATS.com podcast below.
Podcast rundown
0:00-0:43: Intro
0:44-8:08: Breaking down Grant Gunnell's pledge to Arizona
8:09-10:o5: Gunnell talks with GOAZCATS.com
10:06-15:56: What the commitment means for Arizona moving forward
15:57:20:12: Recapping the spring and UA's mostly completed 2018-19 hoops roster
20:13-23:36: How is Arizona basketball being perceived on the road right now?
23:37-26:54: Our chat with Drake London at the Pangos All-American Camp
26:55-31:29: Max Agbonkpolo discusses his recruitment
31:30-36:40: Emmanuel Taban chats with us about Arizona's increasing interest
36:41-40:42: Wrapping up this week's episode