PODCAST: Late spring update

Matt Moreno
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It's been a fun couple weeks and things are starting to heat up for Arizona. June is an interesting month dominated by recruiting and camps. We have been out on the road checking in on both basketball and football prospects, so it's the perfect time for another podcast.

In this week's podcast GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno breaks down the Wildcats' big commitment from Rivals100 quarterback Grant Gunnell and chats with the UA pledge about his new school. On the basketball side, we have a few interviews with Arizona targets and take a look at the perception of Sean Miller's program that we've been feeling in our conversations with recruits in the upcoming classes.

Have a listen at the newest episode of the GOAZCATS.com podcast below.


Podcast rundown

0:00-0:43: Intro

0:44-8:08: Breaking down Grant Gunnell's pledge to Arizona

8:09-10:o5: Gunnell talks with GOAZCATS.com

10:06-15:56: What the commitment means for Arizona moving forward

15:57:20:12: Recapping the spring and UA's mostly completed 2018-19 hoops roster

20:13-23:36: How is Arizona basketball being perceived on the road right now?

23:37-26:54: Our chat with Drake London at the Pangos All-American Camp

26:55-31:29: Max Agbonkpolo discusses his recruitment

31:30-36:40: Emmanuel Taban chats with us about Arizona's increasing interest

36:41-40:42: Wrapping up this week's episode


