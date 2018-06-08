It's been a fun couple weeks and things are starting to heat up for Arizona. June is an interesting month dominated by recruiting and camps. We have been out on the road checking in on both basketball and football prospects, so it's the perfect time for another podcast.

In this week's podcast GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno breaks down the Wildcats' big commitment from Rivals100 quarterback Grant Gunnell and chats with the UA pledge about his new school. On the basketball side, we have a few interviews with Arizona targets and take a look at the perception of Sean Miller's program that we've been feeling in our conversations with recruits in the upcoming classes.

Have a listen at the newest episode of the GOAZCATS.com podcast below.