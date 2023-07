Arizona landed one of the biggest commitments in program history Thursday as Rivals100 defensive end Elijah Rushing announced his pledge to the hometown Wildcats. It marks the second commitment from a Salpointe Catholic player in the 2024 cycle for UA, and it gives Jedd Fisch and his staff the No. 1-ranked recruit in the state.

GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison discuss the importance and significance of Arizona's latest addition as Fisch and the UA coaches continue to make strides in recruiting.