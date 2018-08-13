Arizona is now over a week into training camp with its second full week of practices set to begin Monday evening. Saturday gave a little better glimpse into what Kevin Sumlin and the new coaching staff at Arizona have to work with this season. There are certainly some parts of the team that are strongest and others that will need some more work before the season opener against BYU.

After having a chance to watch the first eight practices, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno and staff member Sean Ozment break down what they saw during UA's training camp up to this point plus give an outlook for the upcoming season. There is also some recruiting talk and more.

