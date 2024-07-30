PODCAST: Arizona set to open first training camp under Brent Brennan
Arizona opens up the regular season in a month, and that means training camp will begin Wednesday as the Wildcats prepare for their first season under new head coach Brent Brennan.
UA has gone through a spring with the new staff, but the stakes will be raised throughout August as the team works toward its first season in the Big 12.
To get you ready for the opening of camp this week, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to look ahead at what to expect and what he'll be watching for when the Wildcats take the field.
Listen to the full episode of GOAZCATS.com Today by hitting the play button above.
