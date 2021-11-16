PODCAST: Arizona's upset bid comes up short against Utah

Arizona is down to the final two games of the regular season, but before turning the page on Saturday's home finale our staff sat down to discuss the biggest takeaways from the Wildcats' 38-29 loss to Utah. UA went down to the wire with the Utes before a late fourth-quarter touchdown sealed the victory. Arizona made improvements and held its own against No. 24 Utah but ultimately couldn't pull off a signature comeback win for Jedd Fisch.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of things that went right for the Wildcats, and this week GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison is again joined by senior editor Matt Moreno to discuss what stood out.