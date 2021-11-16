PODCAST: Arizona's upset bid comes up short against Utah
Arizona is down to the final two games of the regular season, but before turning the page on Saturday's home finale our staff sat down to discuss the biggest takeaways from the Wildcats' 38-29 loss to Utah. UA went down to the wire with the Utes before a late fourth-quarter touchdown sealed the victory. Arizona made improvements and held its own against No. 24 Utah but ultimately couldn't pull off a signature comeback win for Jedd Fisch.
Despite the loss, there were plenty of things that went right for the Wildcats, and this week GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison is again joined by senior editor Matt Moreno to discuss what stood out.
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• Reviewing Arizona's nine-point loss to Utah
• The Wildcats are becoming a tough out late in the season
• Did the Utes overlook Arizona?
• UA beginning to figure out its offensive identity
• Quarterback Will Plummer settling into his starting role
• The continued emergence of freshman WR Dorian Singer
• The UA defensive line has become a major strength despite injuries
• Arizona's special teams units continue to improve and make an impact
• Is there any value for Arizona in Saturday's loss to Utah?
