PODCAST: Arizona returning to Will Plummer at QB after Gunner Cruz's injury

Arizona will turn to Will Plummer as its starting quarterback for the rest of the season after Gunner Cruz suffered a season-ending thumb injury in Saturday's loss to Colorado. What does that mean for the Wildcats' offense moving forward? GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison is joined by senior editor Matt Moreno to break down the latest twist in the 2021 season for the Wildcats as head coach Jedd Fisch continues to search for his first victory leading the team.

Embed content not available

• Cruz finished for the season with a thumb injury

• Assessing Plummer's ups and downs as Arizona's quarterback

• UA dealing with several injuries heading into its matchup with Washington

• Reviewing the Wildcats' loss to Colorado

• Will Arizona lean on running back Jalen John more in the second half?

• Arizona needs to fix its offense after being shut out

• Is there still a reason for optimism going into the final six game?