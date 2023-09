Arizona (2-1) opens up Pac-12 play Saturday when the Wildcats travel to the Bay Area to face Stanford (1-2), which is coming off a loss to FCS opponent Sacramento State last week. The Wildcats wrapped up nonconference play with a 31-10 win over UTEP behind a strong performance from quarterback Jayden de Laura, who finished the contest with three touchdowns.

Now the attention turns to the Cardinal, which Arizona has not beat since a 43-38 victory back in 2009. The Wildcats have lost their last six games to Stanford and are meeting for the first time since 2019. To prepare you for the matchup and take a final look at nonconference play, GOAZCATS.com senior editor Matt Moreno is joined by staff writer Troy Hutchison to look ahead to Saturday's game.