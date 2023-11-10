Content Loading

Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) is riding a three-game winning streak after taking down then-No. 20 UCLA last Saturday, and now finds itself at No. 21 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wildcats will now be the hunted as they close out the regular season with bowl eligibility in hand, but there remains plenty of statements still to make for Jedd Fisch's team before the end of the year. Saturday, UA will head to Boulder for an anticipated meeting with Colorado (4-5, 1-5) has hit the skids as of late entering this week's matchup against the Wildcats on a three-game losing streak and below .500 for the first time this year.