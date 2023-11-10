PODCAST: Arizona looks to improve winning streak against Colorado
Arizona (6-3, 4-2 Pac-12) is riding a three-game winning streak after taking down then-No. 20 UCLA last Saturday, and now finds itself at No. 21 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Wildcats will now be the hunted as they close out the regular season with bowl eligibility in hand, but there remains plenty of statements still to make for Jedd Fisch's team before the end of the year.
Saturday, UA will head to Boulder for an anticipated meeting with Colorado (4-5, 1-5) has hit the skids as of late entering this week's matchup against the Wildcats on a three-game losing streak and below .500 for the first time this year.
Deion Sanders' team has recently shaken things up by demoting its offensive coordinator in favor of bringing in longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur to call plays hoping to spark some renewed energy on that side of the ball.
The first week of that experiment didn't go according to plan as the Buffaloes came out on the wrong end of a 26-19 game against Oregon State. CU needs to win two of its next three games to become bowl eligible, and the road appears to be tough.
With plenty still to play for on both sides Saturday at Folsom Field, GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison once again discuss the team at this stage of the season in our latest podcast episode.
In addition to a breakdown of how the team returned to bowl eligibility in Year 3 under Fisch, Matt and Troy break down what stood out last weekend against UCLA and look ahead to Saturday's game against Colorado.
