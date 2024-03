Arizona secured a 20-point win to open the 2024 NCAA Tournament Thursday in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats had five players finish in double figures in the matchup with Long Beach State to move on to the second round and a meeting with seventh-seeded Dayton.

Shortly after the game, GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison joined senior editor Matt Moreno to discuss the victory for Tommy Lloyd's squad and what comes next as the Wildcats move ahead in the tournament.