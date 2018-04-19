The GOAZCATS.com podcast is back in the middle of a busy time for Arizona basketball as the Wildcats have added three commitments in the last couple weeks with the addition of high school recruits Devonaire Doutrive and Omar Thielemans plus Pittsburgh graduate transfer Ryan Luther.
Sean Miller's team has also added a new assistant coach in the last couple weeks and the team continues to look forward toward building up the coaching staff and roster for the upcoming season.
It felt like the right time for senior editor Matt Moreno and GOAZCATS.com staffer Sean Ozment to team up again for a podcast to discuss everything going on with the program.
So have a listen to the preview below and hear the full episode below as well where we will breakdown a variety of topics in the new podcast.
Preview
Podcast rundown
0:00-0:40: Podcast intro
0:41-6:10: Running down Arizona's recent commits
6:11-7:39: The addition of Danny Peters to UA's staff
7:40-20:48: What's next in recruiting?
20:49-22:48: Recapping what went wrong in 2017-18
22:49-24:39: The importance of landing Brandon Williams
24:40-25:05: Looking at how the current roster is being constructed
25:06-28:54: Who's the go-to guy for Arizona next season?
28:55-31:04: Way-too-early season predictions
