PODCAST: Arizona heading into the home stretch

The end of the regular season for college basketball teams is drawing near. Arizona's women's team opens its final road trip of the season this weekend while the men's team only has a handful of matchups left before the postseason. It will be a big week in Tucson as the Wildcats host Oregon State and Oregon. The game against the Ducks will be on national TV and will feature ESPN's Gameday show early Saturday morning.

Spring sports are now also underway. To get you up to speed during this busy time GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison are back with another podcast episode to break it all down.

You can listen to the latest episode of the show by hitting the play button below.