PODCAST: Arizona heading into the home stretch
The end of the regular season for college basketball teams is drawing near. Arizona's women's team opens its final road trip of the season this weekend while the men's team only has a handful of matchups left before the postseason. It will be a big week in Tucson as the Wildcats host Oregon State and Oregon. The game against the Ducks will be on national TV and will feature ESPN's Gameday show early Saturday morning.
Spring sports are now also underway. To get you up to speed during this busy time GOAZCATS.com's Matt Moreno and Troy Hutchison are back with another podcast episode to break it all down.
You can listen to the latest episode of the show by hitting the play button below.
DISCUSSION TOPICS
• What stands out about Arizona heading into the Oregon and Oregon State games?
• Complacency not an issue for the Wildcats this season
• Keys for Arizona this week against Oregon and OSU
• Comparing this year's Arizona team to the 2013-14 squad
• Recapping the UA women's recent performances against ASU
• What do the Wildcats need to fix down the stretch?
• Players who will lead Arizona to another deep run in March
• Reviewing UA softball's first weekend and looking ahead to upcoming weekend
