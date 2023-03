Arizona opens up the NCAA Tournament on Thursday with a matchup against 15th-seeded Princeton. The Wildcats are looking to make a deep run over the next month as they continue to push for that elusive Final Four berth. GOAZCATS.com staff writer Troy Hutchison joins senior editor Matt Moreno to give their thoughts on this year's tournament and an overview of Arizona's chances of making a deep run. Plus, they discuss Thursday's matchup with Arizona's opponent from the Ivy League.