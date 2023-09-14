The Wildcats return home for week No. 3 as they face UTEP. This match-up marks Arizona's last non-conference game of the year. UA enters the game at 1-1 after a 31-24 overtime loss to SEC foe MSU last weekend.

In their first loss of the season to the Bulldogs, the Wildcats came close to victory after trailing by 14 points early on. Arizona trailed for most of the game until tying at the last minute, and going into overtime. UA's defense put up a strong performance compared to previous encounter against Mississippi State were the unit gave up 39 points.