Players to watch: Arizona vs. UTEP
The Wildcats return home for week No. 3 as they face UTEP. This match-up marks Arizona's last non-conference game of the year. UA enters the game at 1-1 after a 31-24 overtime loss to SEC foe MSU last weekend.
In their first loss of the season to the Bulldogs, the Wildcats came close to victory after trailing by 14 points early on. Arizona trailed for most of the game until tying at the last minute, and going into overtime. UA's defense put up a strong performance compared to previous encounter against Mississippi State were the unit gave up 39 points.
On the other side of the field, UTEP has struggled and in the Miners' most recent game, they were tied at seven at half time. But, thanks to a 21-point third quarter by Northwestern, the game got out of hand and ended 38-7 in a loss.
In the history of this game, Arizona is 22-6-1 at home against UTEP and have outscored the Miners 799-389 in those games.
Here are three players from each team to watch at Saturday night’s game:
Arizona
LB Jacob Manu - stats vs. MSU: 12 tackles, four solo, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, one sack
Sophomore linebacker Jacob Manu, who made a career-high of 12 tackles during the game against MSU, is currently the leading tackler for the Wildcats with an average of 10 1/2 tackles per game.
So far this season, Manu has already totaled 21 tackles. His one sack on MSU quarterback Will Rogers at the 43-yard line set the stage for an 80-yard drive by Arizona's offense, ending in a touchdown pass from Jayden De Laura to Tetairoa McMillan in the end zone, which tied the game in the fourth quarter.
Manu's defensive abilities have been consistently evident throughout his time at Arizona, and with increasing playing time, he continues to demonstrate his skills, which appear to be on a steady upward trajectory. He captain traits should confidently show to the Miners if he remains to stay near the ball this weekend.
