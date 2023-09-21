After ending its non-conference schedule with a record of 2-1, Arizona will be hitting the road to open Pac-12 play with a game against Stanford. The Wildcats' game against the Cardinal could be the final meeting between these two teams with both leaving for other conferences at the conclusion of the academic school year.

Last week, the Wildcats secured a convincing 31-10 victory over UTEP to conclude non-conference, placing them back in the win column.

Stanford (1-2, 0-1 Pac-12) suffered a 30-23 loss to Sacramento State in its most recent outing.

Considerable changes have occurred since the teams last encounter four years ago, in which the Wildcats fell 41-31. Arizona is entering conference play with a defense ranked fifth in the Pac-12, allowing an average of 14.67 points per game. On the offensive front, they are averaging 484.3 yards per game.