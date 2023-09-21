Players to watch: Arizona vs. Stanford
After ending its non-conference schedule with a record of 2-1, Arizona will be hitting the road to open Pac-12 play with a game against Stanford. The Wildcats' game against the Cardinal could be the final meeting between these two teams with both leaving for other conferences at the conclusion of the academic school year.
Last week, the Wildcats secured a convincing 31-10 victory over UTEP to conclude non-conference, placing them back in the win column.
Stanford (1-2, 0-1 Pac-12) suffered a 30-23 loss to Sacramento State in its most recent outing.
Considerable changes have occurred since the teams last encounter four years ago, in which the Wildcats fell 41-31. Arizona is entering conference play with a defense ranked fifth in the Pac-12, allowing an average of 14.67 points per game. On the offensive front, they are averaging 484.3 yards per game.
Arizona's defensive line has a prime opportunity to progress against Stanford's offense, which has yet to decide on a defined quarterback with Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson in consideration, both of whom have yet to fully display their abilities. The lingering question is whether the Cardinal's recent upset loss to an FCS team will serve as a wake-up call as they face the Wildcats, a team that has already had a decently strong start to the 2023 season.
Here are players to watch on both teams with a kick-off time of 4 p.m. (MST):
Arizona
OL Raymond Pulido - making his first career start
It's an exciting development for the Wildcats as a true freshman Raymond Pulido, who was previously sidelined due to a bike injury over the past three weeks, is now cleared to take the field this weekend according to coach Jedd Fisch during his press conference on Monday. The return of Pulido is expected to significantly strengthen Arizona's offensive line, providing much-needed support.
"We are 100 percent healthy as a football team, so that's a great start," Fisch said. "We have nine of 11 returners in our system on offense, which we didn't have a year ago."
Offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll had the foresight to cross-train his offensive line, and during the NAU game, they were able to step up with veterans Sam Langi and JT Hand, who allowed only one sack. However, the addition of Pulido, a highly-rated four-star recruit who has yet to play an official game with Arizona, is a welcome boost.
Carroll said on Wednesday that he had outlined a plan for Pulido, which involves two full padded practices to ensure he is prepared and ready to play in the upcoming game against Stanford. It will be interesting to see how he will contribute to the offensive line for this season, and could potentially be a game-changer for the team’s overall performance on Saturday.
