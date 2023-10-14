News More News
Players to watch: Arizona vs. No. 19 WSU

It's unclear who will be under center for Arizona against WSU.
It's unclear who will be under center for Arizona against WSU. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
After a close loss to then-No. 9 USC, Arizona is back on the road with a trip to Pullman, Wash. to take on No. 19 Washington State. The Wildcats haven't had success against the Cougars, losing five out of the last six games.

The Cougars, will be entering Saturday after seeing their first loss of the season against UCLA, where they were defeated 25-17 by the Bruins and are now 4-1 overall.

Heading into the game against WSU, Arizona is an even 3-3 with all three of its losses being by one position. The Wildcats seem to being getting closer to turning the corner but you could imagine that it is starting to get a little frustrating for players and coaches.

Now, facing a Cougars team, the Wildcats will have to answer questions as to who will be under center for the team and if the defense can make a game-changing play when Arizona needs it the most.

Here are players to watch on both sidelines during the Arizona-Washington St. game:

Arizona

QB Jayden De Laura/Noah Fifita - stats this season: 147 completions, 1,673 yards passing, 17 touchdowns, seven interceptions

De Laura: 87 completions, 1,069 yards passing, 12 touchdowns, six turnovers

Fifita: 60 completions, 604 yards passing, eight touchdowns, two interceptions

Arizona will be in another game where it hasn't named its starting quarterback until right before kick-off. Over the last two weeks, the Wildcats have been going with redshirt-freshman Noah Fifita, who has taken over for an injured Jayden de Laura.

During that time, the Wildcats have faced back-to-back AP Poll Top 10 teams in Washington and USC. Arizona lost both games by a combined nine points and saw Fifita grow as a quarterback, racking up eight touchdowns in those games.

Now, with Arizona facing de Laura's old team in WSU, the question is who will be under center come the first snap of the day?

