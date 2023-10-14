After a close loss to then-No. 9 USC, Arizona is back on the road with a trip to Pullman, Wash. to take on No. 19 Washington State. The Wildcats haven't had success against the Cougars, losing five out of the last six games.

The Cougars, will be entering Saturday after seeing their first loss of the season against UCLA, where they were defeated 25-17 by the Bruins and are now 4-1 overall.