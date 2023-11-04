After securing a hard-fought 27-24 win over then-No. 11 Oregon State, Arizona (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) has now beaten back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time since the 2014 season.

Now, the Wildcats will be facing off against No. 19 UCLA making the fifth-straight game against a ranked opponent. The last time Arizona faced the Bruins, it walked away with a shocking 34-28 upset win in the Rose Bowl.

These two teams are coming into Saturday's game in two different situations from a season ago. For Arizona, it has a chance to clinch a bowl berth for the first time since the 2017 season and extend it winning streak to three games.

Meanwhile, UCLA (6-2, 3-2) has the record of one of the top teams in the Pac-12 conference but has struggled on the offensive side of the ball seeing three different quarterbacks take snaps behind a rocky offensive line. The Bruins have been leaning on their defense to win games, which is strange for a Chip Kelly coached team.

Here's the players to watch on both sidelines as Arizona is set to host No. 19 UCLA: