Players to watch: Arizona vs. No. 19 UCLA
After securing a hard-fought 27-24 win over then-No. 11 Oregon State, Arizona (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) has now beaten back-to-back ranked opponents for the first time since the 2014 season.
Now, the Wildcats will be facing off against No. 19 UCLA making the fifth-straight game against a ranked opponent. The last time Arizona faced the Bruins, it walked away with a shocking 34-28 upset win in the Rose Bowl.
These two teams are coming into Saturday's game in two different situations from a season ago. For Arizona, it has a chance to clinch a bowl berth for the first time since the 2017 season and extend it winning streak to three games.
Meanwhile, UCLA (6-2, 3-2) has the record of one of the top teams in the Pac-12 conference but has struggled on the offensive side of the ball seeing three different quarterbacks take snaps behind a rocky offensive line. The Bruins have been leaning on their defense to win games, which is strange for a Chip Kelly coached team.
Here's the players to watch on both sidelines as Arizona is set to host No. 19 UCLA:
Arizona
QB Noah Fifita - stats vs. Oregon State: 25 completions, 275 yards passing, one interception, three passing touchdowns
In Noah Fifita's fourth outing as the Wildcats' starting quarterback, he once more guided the Wildcats to their second consecutive victory over a ranked opponent. Fifita completed 25 of 32 passes for 275 yards and threw for three touchdowns, including two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Since stepping in for Jayden de Laura, who suffered an ankle injury in Week 4, Fifita has totaled 1,221 passing yards and 11 touchdowns. The only area where there is some concern is the number of sacks he has taken with 10 in his four starts.
