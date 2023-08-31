Players to watch: Arizona vs. NAU
The season opener for Arizona is just around the corner against in-state opponent NAU. The last time these two teams faced off was during the 2021 season when the Wildcats suffered a historic 21-19 loss at the hands of the Lumberjacks.
Arizona’s entering the third year of the Jedd Fisch era and during that time has gone 6-18 the first two seasons. However, Fisch saw his team going 5-7 during the 2022 season which was a four-game improvement from his first year.
While the offense for Arizona ranked sixth nationally, the defense left much to be desired but improved down the final four-game stretch of the 2022 season. Now, defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen and his staff have spent training camp focusing on finishing plays and growing the units knowledge of his system.
As the team gears up, here’s three players on each side to keep an eye on:
Arizona
DE Taylor Upshaw: 2022 stats (Michigan) - 11 total tackles, five solo tackles, 1 1/2 sacks, four tackles for loss and an interception
The edge rusher transferred to UA after spending four years at Michigan where he accumulated 38 tackles and 5.5 sacks total. Taylor Upshaw is projected as a starter for the defensive line alongside Isaiah Ward, Tyler Manoa and Bill Norton. Upshaw has been consistent during camp at getting in the backfield and causing issues in the running game.
When looking at NAU, this is a chance for Upshaw to shine under the lights of Arizona Stadium and make a good first impression to the fans in the stands.
