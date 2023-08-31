The season opener for Arizona is just around the corner against in-state opponent NAU. The last time these two teams faced off was during the 2021 season when the Wildcats suffered a historic 21-19 loss at the hands of the Lumberjacks.

Arizona’s entering the third year of the Jedd Fisch era and during that time has gone 6-18 the first two seasons. However, Fisch saw his team going 5-7 during the 2022 season which was a four-game improvement from his first year.