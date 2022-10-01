News More News
Players to watch: Arizona vs. Colorado

Safety Isaiah Taylor during pregame warm ups against Mississippi State.
Safety Isaiah Taylor during pregame warm ups against Mississippi State. (Rick Scuteri | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Arizona is set to host Colorado on Saturday in the Wildcats' Pac-12 home opener.

Here are three players to watch on both sides:

Arizona

RB DJ Williams - stats vs. Cal: one carry, 15 yards rushing, one reception, 21 yards receiving

Jedd Fisch said Williams missed practice Tuesday and Wednesday last week which is why they limited his reps against the Golden Bears. Fisch said Williams is now fully healthy. He should see more involvement this weekend against Colorado. On the season, the transfer running back has rushed for 131 yards on 26 carries.


