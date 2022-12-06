After going 1-11 during the 2021 season, coach Jedd Fisch talked about improving the program after his staff did the ground work in that tough season. Well, Fisch's promise of improvement held true as the Wildcats went from one win to five and nearly making a bowl game.

The Wildcats started a large chunk of freshmen down the stretch of the season making it interesting to see where plays landed on PFF by the end of the five win year.