PFF season breakdown: Arizona football
After going 1-11 during the 2021 season, coach Jedd Fisch talked about improving the program after his staff did the ground work in that tough season. Well, Fisch's promise of improvement held true as the Wildcats went from one win to five and nearly making a bowl game.
The Wildcats started a large chunk of freshmen down the stretch of the season making it interesting to see where plays landed on PFF by the end of the five win year.
PFF top performers- offense (min. 400 snaps)
1. RB Michael Wiley (Grade: 85.1/Snaps: 440)- 112 rushes, 771 yards, 8 touchdowns
2. LT Jordan Morgan (Grade: 82.8/Snaps: 670)
3. WR Jacob Cowing (Grade: 78.9/Snaps: 749)- 85 catches, 1,034 yards, 7 touchdowns
4. QB Jayden de Laura (Grade: 74.9/Snaps: 818)- 3,685 yards, 62.5%, 25 touchdowns, 13 interceptions
5. WR Dorian Singer (Grade: 74.6/Snaps: 804)- 66 catches, 1,105 yards, 6 touchdowns
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news