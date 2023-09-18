Arizona extended its dominance over UTEP, securing its 53rd victory against the Miners in program history with a 31-10 win Saturday. The victory solidified the Wildcats’ all-time series lead at 40-11-2. It served as a crucial rebound game following last week’s overtime loss to Mississippi State. This 21-point victory showcased standout performances from Wildcats on both sides of the ball, culminating in an all-around team win to close out nonconference play.

Here's an in-depth breakdown of the latest PFF grades given to UA players following the game.