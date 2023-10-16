Arizona faced off against then-No. 19 Washington State on the road Saturday. In a commanding performance, the Wildcats left no room for doubt that they were ready to conquer one of the top-ranked offenses in the nation. The final score, a resounding 44-6 in favor of Arizona, marked the largest margin of victory in program history when playing a ranked opponent on the road.

Throughout this game, the Wildcats demonstrated resilience and dominance from the first whistle to the last, shutting down the Cougars and preventing them from scoring any further after their initial touchdown. With each snap, they continued to prove their ability to go toe-to-toe with the nation's best teams and in this contest, actually beat them.

Here's an in-depth breakdown of the latest PFF grades given to UA players following the game.