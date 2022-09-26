News More News
PFF Breakdown: Arizona's 49-31 loss to Cal

Arizona receiver Jacob Cowing finished with a PFF grade above 80.0 for the first time since the opener against San Diego State after his performance against Cal on Saturday.
Dylan Grausz • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@dylan_grausz

Arizona's run defense struggled to contain the Cal running game allowing 354 yards rushing in a double-digit loss to Cal on Saturday afternoon. In this week's breakdown, we take a look at PFF's initial grades from the game and see how the Cats fared on both sides of the ball.

PFF top performers- Offense (Min. 40 snaps)

1. QB Jayden de Laura (Grade: 90.0/Snaps: 74) – 27/45, 401 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT; 4 rushes, 13 yards

2. WR Jacob Cowing (Grade: 80.1/Snaps: 68) – 7 receptions, 133 yards, 1 TD

3. TE Tanner McLachlan (Grade: 78.2/Snaps: 57) – 6 receptions, 88 yards

Other top performers: RB Michael Wiley (Grade: 69.3/Snaps: 45) –14 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD; RB Jonah Coleman (Grade: 72. 8/Snaps: 22) – 7 carries, 28 yards, 1 TD; LT Jordan Morgan (Grade: 68.6/Snaps: 74)

PFF Top Performers- Defense (Min. 40 snaps)

1. DL Kyon Barrs (Grade: 73.5/Snaps: 47) – 5 total tackles

2. CB Christian Roland-Wallace (Grade: 68.7/Snaps: 70) – 7 total tackles

3. S Isaiah Taylor (Grade: 68.5/Snaps: 49) – 9 total tackles

Other top performers: DL Paris Shand (Grade: 67.1/Snaps: 39), S Jaxen Turner (Grade: 64.5/Snaps: 22), DL Tiaoalii Savea (Grade: 63.0/Snaps: 32)

Top graded players by position (vs. Cal)

