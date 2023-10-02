Arizona faced off against No. 7 Washington in its Pac-12 home opener on Saturday. While the Wildcats ultimately fell short, 31-24, the game revealed noteworthy progress on the defensive side compared to last season. Despite a sluggish start on offense, Arizona managed to move the ball effectively against the Huskies. With Noah Fifita making his first collegiate start and taking the reins at quarterback for Arizona, the offense found success. Defensively, the Wildcats held the high-ranking UW offense coming into this game to offensive lows across the board.

With another week of conference play over and the competition starting to ramp up for Arizona, the team has continued to trend in the right direction, with specific areas on both sides of the ball still needing to be cleaned up.

Here's an in-depth breakdown of the latest PFF grades given to UA players following the Saturday’s.