Arizona faced No. 9 USC on the road to continue Pac-12 play last Saturday. The Wildcats would find themselves in triple overtime but once again fell short of the win, with a 43-41 result. Noah Fifita made his second career start for Arizona as the primary signal caller, having another impressive performance against another top-10 team in the nation.

However, the game began with Arizona dominating the first half of play. Quickly shifting gears in the second half due to self-inflicted penalties and defensive collapses from the Wildcats. The Trojans were able to climb their way back into the game and ultimately remain undefeated.

Defensively, Arizona was able to slow down one of the best offenses in the country, but it was still not enough to pull off the first statement win of the season for head coach Jedd Fisch and his program.

With another conference game concluding, Arizona will look to tighten things up defensively as it faces another tough Pac-12 opponent again this weekend when the Wildcats travel to Pullman to square off with No. 19 Washington State.

Here's an in-depth breakdown of the latest PFF grades given to UA players following the game.