The Arizona football team came up short against Mississippi State in their week 2 game filled with countless self-made mistakes. However, they managed to remain in the game until the very end. The Wildcats were defeated 24-31 by the Bulldogs, dropping to 1-1 on the season. Despite the challenges, they can look forward to returning home, knowing that there were still many positives from the game.

Here's an in-depth breakdown of the latest PFF grades given to UA players following the game.